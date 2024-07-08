Ram Karan Yadav, General Manager, Central Railway graces book launch function of “Dastaan Aur Bhi Hai” by Virendra Ojha

Ram Karan Yadav, General Manager, Central Railway graced the book launch function of ““Dastaan Aur Bhi Hai” by Virendra Ojha, Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai on 6.7.2024, at Crossword, Mumbai.

V K Tripathi, Ex Chairman, Railway Board, Anil Kumar Lahoti, Ex Chairman, Railway Board & Ex General Manager, Central Railway and Ashok Kumar Misra, General Manager, Western Railway were also present.

Virendra Ojha, an officer of the Indian Revenue Service and currently posted as Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai is an amateur runner, teacher, and writer. He is instrumental in teaching one lakh children through his Facebook channel, YouTube channel and Zoom and preparing them for IAS free of cost. He has a YouTube channel on which he has posted 1700 videos.

His poetry collection “Kuch Shabd Mere” was published in the year 2018 – which was released by Amitabh Bachchan.

He has also written two novels – “Allahabad Diary – Ek Ghair Mamuli Dastan” – which was published in the year 2022. Second – “Dastaan Aur Bhi Hai” which was published recently. The third novel “Atmajayee” is under publication and the fourth novel “Digvijay” is in the final stages of writing.

The book launch of “Dastaan Aur Bhi Hai” published today was graced by well known personalities from the literary and film world including Pankaj Tripathi, Pramod Pathak, Alok Tiwari, Salim Arif and others.