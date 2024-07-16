Raksha Rajya Mantri Visits HAL, Says it Has Huge Role to Play in Atmanirbharta

Raksha Rajya Mantri, Sanjay Seth visited HAL facilities today and said the Company has a huge role to play in achieving Make-in-India dream in Defence. He was addressing HAL’s top management. The RRM assured HAL of the Government support and called upon the Company to ensure that various challenges on design and development, production and delivery fronts are addressed in time to contribute to achieve Viksit Bharat as envisaged by the Government.

HAL made the presentation, covering its product profile (the present and the future), current ROH, aircraft upgrade and modifications, avionics developments, exports, engine production, manned and unmanned aerial vehicles, indigenisation measures, civil MRO initiatives and support given to various ISRO platforms.

Later, the RRM visited LCA Tejas and Helicopter Divisions and evinced keen interest in these activities undertaken by HAL.

C. B. Ananthakrishnan, CMD (Addl. Charge) thanked the RRM for the support given by the Government and said that HAL has taken proactive measures to overcome challenges in different areas of its operations. HAL Directors and CEOs were present on the occasion.