Raksha Mantri inaugurates seven-day exhibition at 75 locations pan India, including nine Units of BEL

The Raksha Mantri, Rajnath Singh, on December 13virtually inaugurated “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, a seven-day exhibition at 75 locations pan India, including nine Units of BEL. The Raksha Mantri also launched the BEL Hall of Electronics at Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum, Bengaluru.

Students of local schools, colleges and professional institutions, and the general public at large are attending the exhibition being organised at BEL’s Units in Bengaluru, Ghaziabad, Panchkula, Kotdwara, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Machilipatnam and Chennai. The event provides a unique and one-of-its-kind opportunity for all to have a first-hand glimpse of the various iconic and marquee products manufactured by BEL for use by the country's Defence forces. The exhibition is being conducted in strict adherence with all COVID-related protocols.

Films on the growth and evolution of professional electronics in India and BEL’s contributions to the nation’s capabilities in the field of strategic electronics and allied areas are being screened to the visitors.

“Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” is an initiative of the Government of India to commemorate 75 years of progressive India and its glorious history.

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 03:21 PM IST