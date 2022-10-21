Rajnish Kumar Goyal takes Over as Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division, Central Railway

Rajnish Kumar Goyal has taken over as the Divisional Manager, Mumbai Division of Central Railway. Prior to this, he was Chief Project Manager, Gatishakti, Solapur Division of Central Railway. Rajnish Kumar Goyal succeeds Shalabh Goel.

An officer from Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers 1991 Batch, he has Honours Degree in Electrical Engineering from Gorakhpur and Masters Degree in Power Electronics, Electrical Machines and Drives from IIT Delhi.

Rajnish Kumar Goyal has vast and rich experience of railway working in various Zonal Railways in various capacities. Starting his career in Railways as Assistant Electrical Engineer (Traction Distribution), Construction, Eastern Railway, Howrah, he has worked in various posts such as Senior Divisional Safety Officer, Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer, East Central Railway, Danapur, Deputy Chief Electrical Engineer, Railway Electrification, Danapur & Lucknow, Deputy Chief Electrical Engineer, Traction Distribution (HQ), Central Railway and Chief Electrical Service Engineer, Chief Electrical General Engineer of Central Railway.

In his distinguished career, he also worked as General Manager, Rail India Technical Economic Service (Railway Energy Management Company Ltd), Mumbai and handled most important legal cases on regulatory commissions and his research and observations made in the cases of tariff petition response and COD cases against BRBCL are unique and first time in history expected to yield very good results for Indian Railways.

While working as Deputy Chief Electrical Engineer, Traction Distribution, HQ, Central Railway, Mumbai headed the project to avail electrical supply from cheaper sources through open access for all traction sub stations falling in the state of Maharashtra.

Rajnish Goyal has worked in UAE with RITES to design overhead traction systems. He also has training in Advance Management Program in Singapore and Malaysia, Vadodara and Hyderabad.