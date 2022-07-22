Rajarshi Gupta takes over as Managing Director of ONGC Videsh

Rajarshi Gupta has taken over as Managing Director of ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) Schedule ‘A’ CPSE and subsidiary of ONGC, on 19th July 2022. Mr Gupta was recommended for the position by Public Enterprise Selection Board (PESB).

Rajarshi Gupta has more than 33 years of wide-ranging experience in supervisory, managerial & strategic planning capacities in domestic and international operations of ONGC and ONGC Videsh. He has a keen business sense of the oil & gas industry, commercial and financial acumen, with mergers & acquisitions, strategic planning, and man management as his core strengths. During his professional career, he has worked in the domains of Supply Chain Management, Business Development, Project Management, Planning & Strategy, Corporate Communications, Human Resources Management and General Administration.

He has an excellent track record in Educational and Professional domains. A mechanical engineer from NIT Rourkela, he is also a Gold Medallist in MBA (International Business) from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, with the highest-ever CGPA scored in the history of the institute.

He has spent 13 years in ONGC Videsh during its golden growth period from 2006-2019, working across the globe in diverse geographical and fiscal regimes, in Business Development, Merger & Acquisitions, and Project Management of Exploration & Development projects. As Country Manager and President of ONGC Videsh’s US subsidiary, he set up the Geological & Geophysical Centre of Excellence in Houston. On return, he was Head of Corporate Planning & Strategy in ONGC Videsh and also headed Strategic HR and Corporate Communications. He was instrumental in framing the international business vision in ONGC’s long-term vision document, the Perspective Plan 2030.

As Executive Director- Chief of Corporate Strategy & Planning in ONGC, where he was responsible for formulating short, medium, and long-term strategies of the Company and provide a framework to the top management on developing scenarios in the sector. He was also responsible for management and networking with key stakeholders like MoPNG, DGH, DPE, Niti Aayog, PPAC, Investors and Credit Agencies. He spearheaded the rollout and implementation of the fifteen transformational initiatives formulated under the ONGC Energy Strategy 2040.

Awarded multiple times at the highest level for significant contribution to the Company, including the prestigious Manager of the Year Award from CMD, ONGC in 2014.