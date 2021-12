Rajan Kanwar has taken over as the Unit head of NFL Vijaipur Unit. A chemical Engineer by profession, Kanwar is associated with NFL for more than 33 years. With extensive experience of Project Management, Operation and Maintenance of plants, he has also served in Nangal and Panipat plants.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 04:50 PM IST