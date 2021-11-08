Rainwater harvesting percolation pit at Colaba Woods Garden inaugurated

Darshana Vasa, President of Rotary Club of Bombay Pier and Mehool N Bhuva, President of Indo Japanese Association Mumbai jointly conducted the inaugural ceremony event of Rainwater harvesting percolation pit at Colaba Woods Garden on Saturday, 30th October, 2021. Rajendra Agarwal, District Governor of the Rotary, Mumbai was the Chief Guest of this event. The event was attended by Guest of honours His excellency Dr. Yasukata Fukahori (Consul General of Japan in Mumbai), Mangal Prabhat Lodha (MLA South Mumbai), Manju Lodha (Chairperson Lodha foundation), Rahul Narwekar (MLA Colaba), Makarand Narwekar (Corporator) Harshita Narwekar (Corporator- South Mumbai) and Jitendra Pardeshi (Superintendent of Gardens). In all more than 50 members from IJA Mumbai and Rotary Club of Bombay Pier attended the event.

Subhajit Mukherjee, Founder of Mission Green Mumbai guided all the dignitaries and members and explained to them about benefits of harvesting percolation pit and presented a book titled “Trees of Mumbai” to His excellency Consul General Yasukata Fukahori. Dr Fukahori is PHD (Environmental Economics) appreciated the project.

President of Indo Japanese Association Mehool N Bhuva briefed the dignitaries and members about I.J.A which is 67 year oldest and recognized bi-lateral Eco-cultural association promoting Japanese language and arts and thanked all the members for attending this event.

On behalf of Rotary Club of Bombay Pier and Indo Japanese Association Mumbai Darshana Vasa and Mehool N Bhuva presented Award of appreciation to all the Guest of Honours.

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 04:53 PM IST