Rain and storm cause huge destruction in Group Center, CRPF, Imphal

The heavy rain and storm that hit Group Center Imphal on May 3, caused great devastation. Due to this 37 big trees of the Group Center were destroyed and also the water and electricity supply came to a standstill. The roofs of Kendriya Vidyalayas, roofs of family homes, hospital walls and temple toilets were damaged and roads were also blocked. Madan Kumar, DIG of Group Center, ran a special drive for immediate supply of water and electricity, regularized the interrupted electricity and water and also directed that they should always be alert when such storms and rains come in future so that life and property don’t be harmed. Taking quick action, the closed roads were also opened and life went on smoothly.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 04:04 PM IST