Railways provide immediate medical attention to boy injured in stone pelted on train

On January 6, 2023 a passenger of 12164 Chennai Central-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus named Anand informed through Rail Madad 139 that one boy was injured by a stone pelted from outside the train.

Balaji, a 13-year-old boy who was traveling with his mother was hit by a stone thrown from outside the train after about 15 minutes it left Pune station. Balaji was injured on the head and badly near his eye.

After receiving the complaint, the railways immediately provided first aid at Lonavala and a medical team also attended the wound at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Mumbai.

RPF officials in Shivajinagar tracked down the perpetrator within 5 hours of the incident. Unfortunately, the culprit turned out to be a juvenile himself, who was unaware of the consequences, pelted the stone just for fun. Legal action has been taken against the apprehended juvenile under the provisions of the Railways Act.

The complainant was pleased with the outcome and thanked the Railway Ministry for its assistance.