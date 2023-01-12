Railways arrest vendor for creating nuisance in Train

Mr Ram Suresh Pandey called and informed that some local hawkers have boarded their coach and they have had molested their sister, and they are threatening the passengers. They want immediate help. Sighting the gravity of the complaint, Railways contacted the complainant for assurance of safety and immediately informed and instructed RPF officials at Sewagram Junction for taking strict action against the miscreants. Prompt action of Railways resulted in the arrest of the accused vendor. The accused has been booked under the provisions of Railways Act for creating nuisance.

The complainant passenger thanked the Rail Ministry for the prompt action.