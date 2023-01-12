e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryRailways arrest vendor for creating nuisance in Train

Railways arrest vendor for creating nuisance in Train

FPJ BureauUpdated: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 01:11 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Mr Ram Suresh Pandey called and informed that some local hawkers have boarded their coach and they have had molested their sister, and they are threatening the passengers. They want immediate help. Sighting the gravity of the complaint, Railways contacted the complainant for assurance of safety and immediately informed and instructed RPF officials at Sewagram Junction for taking strict action against the miscreants. Prompt action of Railways resulted in the arrest of the accused vendor. The accused has been booked under the provisions of Railways Act for creating nuisance.

The complainant passenger thanked the Rail Ministry for the prompt action.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai witnessed the Grand Finale of Indian Hip Hop Dance Championship, Season 11

Mumbai witnessed the Grand Finale of Indian Hip Hop Dance Championship, Season 11

Railways provide immediate medical attention to boy injured in stone pelted on train

Railways provide immediate medical attention to boy injured in stone pelted on train

Railways arrest vendor for creating nuisance in Train

Railways arrest vendor for creating nuisance in Train

Indian Navy, SRM IST sign MoU for academic cooperation, R&D in Defence Technology

Indian Navy, SRM IST sign MoU for academic cooperation, R&D in Defence Technology

RITES, IIT-Kanpur sign MoU for a Sustainable Future

RITES, IIT-Kanpur sign MoU for a Sustainable Future