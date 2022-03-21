Railway Protection Force- The True Saviours of Railway Commuters

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel are always in the forefront and keep a round the clock vigil in safeguarding not only railway properties but also playing multiple roles of Life Saviours, Runaway Children Rescuers, Luggage Retrievers and keeping a check on narcotics trade via railways.

In the month of February-2022, Central Railway RPF personnel, as a part of "Mission Jeevan Rakshak" have saved 07 lives at times even risking their own life. Visuals of some of these lifesaving incidents have become very popular in Print & Electronic Media and have gone viral on social media. The alert RPF in most cases, has saved the lives of those passengers, who are sometimes negligent and face danger while boarding or alighting running trains. At times lives have been saved while attempting suicide due to various personal reasons. But in the end, this act of saviours results in jubilation, happiness and gratitude beyond words towards the RPF personnel.

These soldiers of the Railway Protection Force face diverse security challenges such as crime against passengers and railway properties, extremist violence, obstruction to train movement, rescuing missing children and seizing narcotics in trains and railway premises. Amidst all this they keep a close watch on the safety of passengers

The Central Railway RPF force has rescued a total of 102 runaway children including 66 boys and 36 girls under Nanhe Farishte.

Under Operation Amanat, 104 nos of luggage have been retrieved which amounts to Rs.20,03,872/-. In addition the RPF personnel with great planning and strategy have also been able to bust 3 cases of narcotics trade via railways and recovered an amount of Rs.8,13,950/-

One case has also been registered under Operation Maitrishakti under which RPF personnel have provided assistance to pregnant women who got into labor in course of the journey /railway premises.

The work of these brave soldiers of the Railway Protection Force can be summarized as Suraksha, Satarkta and Seva and they have discharged their duties with utmost dedication alertness and courage.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 03:11 PM IST