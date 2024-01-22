 Railway Protection Force Of South Western Railway Does Commendable Work
Railway Protection Force Of South Western Railway Does Commendable Work

Updated: Monday, January 22, 2024, 07:34 AM IST
article-image

On January 18, 2024, the RPF team of South Western Railway detected a case of kidnapping in Train No. 18048 Amaravati Express at Hosapete Railway Station and apprehended a 14 years old girl and a 23 years old boy. The accused were subsequently handed over to Mapusa Police Station for further legal action.

A case has been registered at Mapusa Police Station, Goa, under sections 363 IPC and 8 of GCA.

In another case, by alertness of RPF staff, Bengaluru Division of South Western Railway, a 14 years old girl was reunited to her family 10th January 2024 from Doddaballapur Railway station, who had gone missing on the 9th January and was suspected that she could had taken a train for out of Bengaluru.

Parent of girl appreciated the timely action of Railway Protection Force who helped in timely dissemination of her daughter. They express their gratitude for such tremendous effort, humanitarian approach and an invaluable act of service.

