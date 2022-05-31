 
Railway Minister of Bangladesh visits CRIS

FPJ BureauUpdated: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 03:25 PM IST
Railway Minister of Bangladesh, Mohd. Nurul Islam Sujan and Sardar Shahadat Ali, Additional Director General/Operations visited CRIS on May 28, 2022 and discussed the issues in which CRIS can help Bangladesh Railway in its working. From CRIS side, besides D.K. Singh MD/ CRIS, S S Mathur, GGM, Chander Shekhar, Registrar, other senior officers of CRIS participated in the discussion.

