Central Railway Freight Loading of 26.77 million tonnes in April-July of 2022-23, an increase of 12% over the same period of 2021-22 which is the Best Ever loading in April-July of any year.

CR earned traffic revenue of Rs. 525.3 Cr in July 2022 as compared to Rs. 463.3 Cr in July 2021, an increase of 13.4%. 22 rakes of Imported Coal have been loaded from Dharamtar Port siding of Mumbai Division in July 2022.

CR loaded 35 rakes of Iron Ore from Ballarshah in Nagpur Division in July 2022 as compared to NIL loaded in July 2021. Similarly, 76 rakes of Automobiles was loaded by Central Railway in July 2022 as compared to 53 rakes loaded in July 2021. This is Best ever monthly Automobile loading.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager of Central Railway said that the increase in freight loading is due to several initiatives taken by Central Railway, including the establishment of Business Development Units (BDUs) on Divisions and at Head Quarters office for intensive marketing, and the adoption of novel ideas like modifying coaches for the swift and safe transportation of automobiles.

Central Railway improved performance in all commodities which enabled it to achieve the incremental loading over last year.

25 rakes of foodgrains in July 2022 as compared to 9 rakes loaded in July 2021;

39 rakes of onion in July 2022 as compared to 23 rakes loaded in July 2021.

Container loading in July 2022 improved by 9% over last year. 701 rakes have been loaded in July 2022 as compared to 641 rakes loaded during July 2021.

222 rakes of Petroleum products have been loaded in July 2022 as compared to 165 rakes loaded in July 2021.

118 rakes of Fertilizer have been loaded in July 2022 as compared to 110 rakes loaded in the month of July 2021.

105 rakes of Iron & Steel have been loaded in 2022 as compared to 86 rakes loaded during July 2021

NTKM, which is payload of one tonne carried over one km increased by 18% in the month of July 2022 as compared to July 2021.