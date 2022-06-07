Rail Wheel Factory observes World Environment Day

World Environment Day was celebrated on the 3rd June 2022 at Rail Wheel Factory.

Srinivasulu, Member Secretary, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board(KSPBB) was the Chief Guest.

P. N. Jha, General Manager/RWF presided over the function.

In his speech, Srinivasulu, MS/KSPCB, stressed the need to address the environmental issues right now to save our earth for future generations. He also emphasized to be cautious in waste management also.

Jha, GM/RWF spoke on the occasion and brought out the point that RWF is committed to be a sustainable manufacturer.

N. K. Barnawal, Chief Environment Officer/RWF briefed about the Environment Initiatives at RWF:

RWF is responsible and committed towards sustainable manufacturing practices, to protect and revive the eco-system, and continuously striving for it.

RWF is the best example of a recycler, ie, it uses the worn out wheels (after its useful life), axles and rails in making wheels.

Steps have been taken to combat air pollution by installing secondary fume extraction system to electric arc furnaces to filter fine dust from fumes thereby keeping the air free from pollution.

Sand reclamation plant has been effective in reclaiming used sand and to reduce burden on natural resources.

Harnessing green energy: solar panels to generate 2MWp of electricity.

Automation in water supply and rain water harvesting for water conservation has ensured that there is Zero water discharge from the plant.

RWF has restored old wells and dug new wells which cater process water requirement. Now RWF totally has 7 wells that yields water throughout the year.