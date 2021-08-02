Rail Wheel Factory converts normalising furnace from oil fired to PNG

Rail Wheel Factory manufactures wheels and axles for railroads. From the past few years, a project has been taken up for revamping and converting of fuel used for the various furnaces from HSD to PNG and Normalising Furnace is one among them. Rotary Hearth Normalising Furnace is the largest of the furnaces used in the process of wheel manufacturing. This furnace is being operated right from inception of Rail Wheel Factory ie., from 1984. The furnace was HSD fired furnaces, since then. RWF had proposed for Replacement of Rotary Hearth Normalizing and the same was sanctioned by Railway Board during the FY 2017-18. The work was awarded to M/s. WESMAN Engineering, at a cost of Rs.20.98 crore on December 11, 2019. This Rotary Hearth Normalizing Furnace is one of the largest furnaces at Rail Wheel Factory with a capacity of discharging one wheel in every one minute.