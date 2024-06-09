Rail Wheel Factory celebrates World Environment Day

Rail Wheel Factory celebrated World Environment Day. R. Rajagopal, GM, presided over the function and addressed the gathering. In his address he emphasized on going green in every aspect and importance of reduce, reuse and recycling. He emphasized on conscious use natural resources and also reduce the use of plastic. He said that we have borrowed the earth from our future generations and hence, Mother Earth has to be protected and preserved.

P R Sheshagiri Rao, founder of Krishi Hrudya, who was the Guest of Honour of the day enlightened the gathering on sustainable solutions for effective usage of ground water as it is an exhaustible and shared resource.

He also spoke about effective rain water harvesting, especially in growing cities to overcome water scarcity, adaptive use of bore wells. He also emphasized on the need to reduce water runoff and increase percolation.

Vikas Brahmavar, Director Trans Water Systems spoke regarding water management to cater to large population. He highlighted the huge volume of used water going out of the cities that can be treated and reused for industrial purpose, watering plants, flushing etc. He also emphasized on having a broader mind set on use of certified treated water for other uses too, in order to bridge the gap between availability and ever increasing demand of fresh water.

Madhusudan Iyengar, Programme Manager, Say Trees, gave a talk on how important it is to restore open wells, lakes and ponds so that it will cater to water needs of the surrounding villages and towns. He spoke on various methods of afforestation.

He also threw light on how lakes can be restored/charged by treated water. He also spoke about converting organic waste into bio-gas.

M K Poddar, PCME was present during the function. Shri. Anand Swaroop, Chief Environment Officer, Principal HODs, Senior officers and staff were present during the function.

Tree plantation by dignitaries was also part of the programme.