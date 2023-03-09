Rail Wheel Factory celebrates International Women’s Day

Uma Agrawal, President RWF Women’s Welfare Organisation was Chief Guest of the Function. Speaking on the occasion, she said that, giving priority to women is not an option but a necessity to build a strong Nation.

Shri. A. K. Agarwal, General Manager, Presided over the function. He ensured that rights of women employees at RWF will be fully protected.

Dr. Krithikaa Sekar, Radiation Oncologist, HCG Cancer Hospitals, the Guest Speaker and gave a presentation on women related cancers. She said that the chances of curing cancer are high if it is detected at an early stage. She also spoke on how to prevent the diseases.

On this occasion, Uma Agrawal, distributed prizes for winners of the competitions held for women employees of RWF.

Cultural Programme was organized by by the Women Employees of RWF

Suvarna Deshpande Dash, Principal Chief Personnel Officer and other senior officers, were present during the function.