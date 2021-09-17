Rail Wheel Factory celebrates Hindi Week

Hindi Week was celebrated at RWF from September 7, 2021 to September 14, 2021. Various competitions like quiz, noting and drafting, essay writing, etc., were organized during the week. Employees from all departments participated with great enthusiasm.

Ajai Kumar Dubey, General Manager, was the chief Guest during the function held on Hindi Diwas on September 14, 2021. He inaugurated the Hindi exhibition and distributed prizes to the winners of competition. PHODs, HODs, officers and staff participated in the function. Dubey read out the message from the Minister of Railways, in connection with Hindi Diwas. Rajesh P Khade, CMM/P and Mukhya Rajbhasha Adhikari read out the message from Home Minister. During the function Ajai Kumar Dubey, GM presented the rolling shield to Stores Department for maximum work done in Hindi during 2020.

R.K. Sinha, PCMM was awarded the Rail Mantri Rajbhasha Silver Medal for doing and encouraging doing work in Hindi. Tirumal Singh, Sr. Rajbhasha Adhikari, conducted the function.

