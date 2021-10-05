Rail Wheel Factory celebrates Gandhi Jayanti

Gandhi Jayanti was celebrated at RWF on October 2. P. N. Jha, Prinicpal Chief Mechanical Engineer, garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, Father of the Nation and paid floral tributes to the great leader. He also administered the pledge on ‘Swachhta’ and Non-Use of ‘Single Use Plastic’ to officers and staff. RWF observed Swachhta Pakhwara from 15/09/21 to 02/10/2021. Cleaning of shop floor and colonies were done. Efforts were made to bring awareness among staff by administering the Swachhta pledge.

Principal HODs, Sr. Officers and staff were present.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 12:48 AM IST