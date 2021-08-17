Rail Wheel Factory celebrates 75th Independence Day

The 75th Independence Day was celebrated at Rail Wheel Factory Stadium with great enthusiasm. P. N. Jha, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer hoisted the National Flag and addressed the gathering. He paid tribute to the great leaders who scarified their lives during the freedom struggle. During his speech he remarked that; RWF was the best example of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, catering wheels and axles for Indian Railways from almost four decades.

Speaking on the occasion, Jha, brought out some of the production and other achievements of RWF during the current financial year, ie., upto end of July.

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 01:00 AM IST