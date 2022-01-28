Rail Wheel Factory celebrates 73rd Republic Day

Rail Wheel Factory celebrated the 73rd Republic day at RWF Stadium. Sri Ajai Kumar Dubey, General Manager, Rail Wheel Factory, unfurled the National Flag and addressed the gathering. Speaking on the occasion, Sri Dubey said that RWF is a forerunner in leading the transformation of our Republic India and highlighted some of the achievements:

1. RWF has manufactured 75,171wheels, 64,545 axles units and 37,415 wheelsets upto Dec’2021. Infact, RWF manufactured 19,651 wheels during Dec'21, which is second highest to 20,002 wheels produced in Mar'2012.

2. NRC sales to the tune of Rs. 124.06 Cr. has been achieved upto Dec’2021. Highest ever NRC sales for a single month to the tune of Rs.54.53 Cr. was achieved during the month of Dec’2021.

3. Scrap worth Rs.21.86 crores has been sold upto Dec’2021 as against proportionate target of Rs.21Crores.

4. RWF having successfully achieved the required standards under the GreenCo - Green Company Rating System, was certified with ‘GreenCo Gold’ rating by Confederation of Indian Industry the CII.

5. RWF has bagged the Prestigious Golden peacock Eco Innovation Award - 2021 for water conservation and creation and restoration of water bodies to achieve self-reliance in process water requirements and to create an Eco-zone. RWF has been awarded the ‘Jalarushi Puraskar’ instituted by Bangalore Water Supply and Sewage Board for efforts taken to conserve water.

During the year, 25 compassionate ground appointments were made, and all were given choice postings. 264 employees were also promoted during the year.

Marchpast by RPF, NCC boys and girls, Scouts and Guides wing of KV/RWF and the sports team of RWF, Skill display by RPF and Cultural programme were other highlights of the day.

Later, A.K. Dubey, distributed awarded the meritorious employees. Mamata Dubey, President RWF Women’s Welfare Organisation awarded the toppers of class X and XII students of KV/RWF.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 01:12 AM IST