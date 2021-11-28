Rail Wheel Factory awarded GreenCo Gold Rating

Rail Wheel Factory, Yelahanka, Bangalore was awarded GreenCo Gold Rating for notable initiatives taken by RWF on environmental sustainability front. RWF’s initiatives on energy and water conservation, green house gas emission, material conservation, green innovation, material recycling, product stewardship and green belt development were recognized to have set a bench mark for other units.

GreenCo Rating is a holistic framework that evaluates companies on the environmental friendliness of their activities using life cycle approach. It follows very stringent criteria and systematic approach and provides scoring on different areas after very depthful auditing and marking.

Rail Wheel Factory met all the requirements in accordance with GreenCo Rating System with very score and rated “GreenCo Gold”.

As a matter of fact the scoring obtained by RWF was more than the the minimum requirement for GreenCo Gold Rating by a very good margin. RWF scored 705 as against the requirement of 650 for GreenCo Gold. This is an excellent accomplishment to RWF. RWF had earlier got Silver Rating in 2018.

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 05:52 PM IST