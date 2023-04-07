Rail Wheel Factory achieves milestones in 2022-23

CHARLIE

Rail Wheel Factory (RWF) has outperformed and achieved milestones during the financial year 2022-23. Apart from achieving Railway Board’s target for the year, many other milestones have also been achieved.

During the financial year 2022-23, RWF has manufactured 190,976 Wheels, 83,160 axles and 81,480 wheel sets, thereby achieving 100 per cent target set by the Railway Board.

In the FY 2022-23, 81,305 wheel sets were dispatched. This is the best ever performance of wheel set outturn for a financial year in the history of RWF

During FY 2022-23, 210,778 wheels were cast. This is the best ever total number of wheels cast for the year in the history of RWF. Previous best was 209,562 wheels during 2008-09.

During the year, 91,889 axles (BoxN units) were manufactured, which is the best outturn of axles after de-commissioning of third machining line. (Dec’2013)