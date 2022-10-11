RAF Anniversary: 30 Years of ‘Serving Humanity with Sensitive Policing’

The Rapid Action Force of CRPF celebrated its anniversary with befitting fervour and jubilation at 99 Bn RAF Campus, Rangareddy near Hyderabad. It was on this day in 1992, that the Rapid Action Force was raised as a specialised Force to deal with riots and riot like situations. Minister of state for Home affairs, Ajay Kumar Mishra graced the event as the Chief Guest of the ceremony.

The cynosure of the event was the impeccable parade which bedazzled the spectators with each step- exuding confidence and discipline. Ajay Kumar Mishra, MoS Home, took salute at this splendid parade and felicitated Gallantry Medal recipients who were awarded the medals on Independence Day 2021. He presented the Best Administrative Battalion, the Best Operational Battalion, and the Best E- Administrative Battalion trophies. He also paid a visit to the National Centre for Divyang Empowerment.

While lauding the contribution of RAF in restoring and maintaining public order, in his address, the Minister remarked that the RAF has earned prestige and reputation by serving the Nation. Extending greetings on the Anniversary, he also congratulated the Gallantry medal recipients and the winners of Best Battalion Trophies.

Sujoy Thaosen, DG CRPF, extended his gratitude to the Minister for gracing the event with his august presence. He assured the gathering that RAF will continue its tradition of glory and service to the Nation.

Beautifully displaying the activities of the rescue and relief teams post disaster, four creative tableaus i.e. Flood Rescue, Relief and Management; Collapsed Search and Rescue; Medical First Responder; and CBRN (Chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear) Disaster Relief marched before the saluting base, mesmerizing the spectators. Aligned to the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi to build capacity in disaster management, instructions to create dedicated rescue teams in all CAPFs and Police Forces were issued by the Home Ministry during the NDMA review meeting on 30 Jun 2020. Consequently, CRPF planned to create 2 teams of 60 personnel each in all the 15 RAF Battalions. Till date 17 RAF teams have been trained by NDRF and CRPF's CTC Coimbatore.

The 15 Battalions of RAF deployed across the nation play a significant role in quick restoration of peace and public order in terms of swift riot subduing, effective crowd control, sustaining peace in large religious congregations, and exemplary disaster management while unwaveringly espousing its motto- “Serving Humanity with Sensitive Policing”. Their exceptional services transcended national borders when they served in United Nations Peacekeeping Missions and earned accolades- a testimony to the remarkable contribution to world peace.