Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa Nashik unveils its dining outlets

Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa Nashik unveiled its culinary masterpieces on July 23 during a glitterati event held at the hotel. From carefully crafted menus to food pop-ups, the distinctive restaurants have been thoughtfully curated for a sought-after culinary experience.

The hotel features three different food and beverage spaces, The Smoked Vine, hotel’s multi-cuisine and interactive theme restaurant, The Tuscan Room, the fine dining Italian restaurant and Le Bistro, the Parisian themed Café.

Commenting on the launch, Gopinath Gopalan, General Manager Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa Nashik says, “Nashik is known as the wine capital of India and is also a prominent tourist hub known for spiritual and scenic spaces. Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa Nashik promises to present a unique culinary experience within its luxury landscape. Our team of Chefs have created menus and offerings that are experimental with a focus on organic ingredients.”

The Smoked Vine features a melting pot of cuisines from around the world from Asian woks to Robatayaki grills, Vinewood fired pizzas and an exotic dessert bar. The live interactive kitchen and the lush greenery visible from long glass windows creates a sense of vibrancy to the ambiance of the restaurant. The Smoked Vine features an elaborate buffet and is known for its Sunday brunch.

The Tuscan Room, inspired by Italy’s age-old traditions and culinary culture is an experiential Italian cantina offering modern Italian delicacies crafted with the finest produce sourced from Italy. The opulent décor and tastefully decorated restaurant features wine cellars stacked with wines from the Tuscan region such as Antinori, Masseto and Tenuta San Guido.

The Parisian Café, Le Bistro is a patisserie and delicatessen with freshly brewed teas, coffee and savories. The hand crafted cakes and fresh bakes makes for an ideal take-away option for guests. The Alfresco area of Le Bistro is a perfect setting for conversations over a cup of coffee.