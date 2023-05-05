R. K. Vishnoi, CMD THDCIL takes over as Chairman of BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry

R. K. Vishnoi, Chairman and Managing Director THDC India Limited achieved another milestone by taking over the responsibility of Chairman of BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry. His exceptional entrepreneurial skills, unwavering commitment, and remarkable leadership qualities have lead him to this well-deserved achievement.

The BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry is an umbrella organization that aims to promote commerce and industry in BRICS nations. Established in 2012 by a group of distinguished professionals and entrepreneurs, it is not-for-profit, non-governmental organization and is registered under the Societies Registration Act 1860 of Government of India, and is also empaneled with NITI Aayog. Moreover, it is recognized by the United Nations.

R. K. Vishnoi, is currently holding the additional responsibility of Chairman and Managing Director of NHPC and NEEPCO. He is a renowned Engineer in Power Sector in India as well as in Global arena and has a wide ranging international exposure. He is the President of Indian Committee of International Commission of Large Dams (INCOLD) and also represents India in ICOLD for Seismic Technical Committee. He is also a member of World Bank Expert Group.