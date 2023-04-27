R K Nair, Former ED (CC), NTPC honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award on National PR Day

On the occasion of National PR day Press Club of India, Public Sector PR Forum (PSPRF) and Public Relations Society, Delhi honoured R K Nair, Former Executive Director (CC), NTPC, with the Life Time Achievement Award. R.K. Nair has been an eminent personality in Corporate Communications in the country and one of the founding members of the Public Sector Public Relations Forum (PSPRF).

In a function organised on the occasion of National PR day, Deepna Mehta, DGM(CC), NTPC received the award on behalf of Nair. Uma Kanth Lakhera, President, Press Club of India, P D Hindwan, President, PSPRF, S S Rao, Chairman, PR Society presented the award in presence of a large number of members from Media and Corporate Communications function.

Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, DMRC, Dr JaiJethwaney, Veteran PR personality and Umakant Lakhera, President, Press Club of India was also felicitated with Life Time Achievement Award in the same function.