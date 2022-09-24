R. A. Podar College’s 'Enigma' presents exciting events in its 16th edition

The students of R. A. Podar College of Commerce and Economics (Autonomous) are all set and ready for their annual cultural festival- Enigma. The fest has been captivating talented youth in and around Mumbai not only by providing them with a platform to showcase their skills but also by giving them an opportunity to diversify their audience.

Every year, Enigma presents exciting themes and flair, bringing the finest talents together under a single roof. With this being the 16th edition of Enigma, preparations are unparalleled! From decor to events, to the judges, to things that will add a little bit of spice to the event, everything has been curated in a way that will transport visitors to another dimension as soon as they step in.

The theme for this year’s festival is “Archaíos”, with the aim to “Revisit, Reimagine, Redefine” the greatest ancient civilizations. Visitors will experience the sprawling cities along the Indus Valley, the military prowess of the Romans, the great minds of Greece, and the incredible Egyptian architecture. The festival, which will take place on the 23rd and 24th of September, is all set to make one feel like they are a part of these great civilizations! Participants will be competing in events like JAM, dance battles, mono-acting, and many more to bring their ancient cities back to life.

The CL Meet conducted recently had participating contingents joining the team to witness a glimpse of the upcoming extravaganza. With a grand logo reveal ceremony, and an everenthusiastic response from fellow Podarites, Enigma Archaíos has already embarked on the journey of grandiosity. And it's bound to become even more monumental with the support of their Title Sponsor - Capacité.