Punjab & Sind Bank organises Walkathon For Deposit Mobilization

Punjab & Sind Bank a premier Public Sector Bank in the country organized Deposit Mobilization Drive through Walkathon at Atta Market, Sector 18, Noida to cover every single showroom, shop and vendor in the vicinity. Dr. Charan Singh, Chairman Punjab & Sind Bank lead the walkathon with General Managers, DGM, Zonal Head, Branch Heads and other staff members. Dr. Charan Singh along-with PSB team covered every single showroom, shop, vendor and explained various useful Bank products including PSB Udayam Current Account, PSB Shubh Aarambh Current Account, Special FD Schemes with ROI upto 7.95%, GST Ease Loan, Solar Roof top loan and other Govt Schemes. Dr Charan Singh assured each one of them that Bank will provide the best services and competitive rate of interest and welcome new account holders with specially designed Current accounts.