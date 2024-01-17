 Punjab & Sind Bank Opens New Branch At Holy City Of Nathdwara
Punjab & Sind Bank Opens New Branch At Holy City Of Nathdwara

Punjab & Sind Bank has opened its 1553th branch at Nathdwara, District Rajsamand Rajasthan, to extend its reach in rural and remote belt of Rajasthan. Swarup Kumar Saha, MD & CEO Punjab & Sind Bank, while inaugurating the branch informed the esteem gathering that, True to its tagline i.e. “where service is a way of life” the Bank continues in delivering best of the customer services and providing right mix of banking products to the customers in order to meet their requirements. Further, Bank has special focus on promotion of various Govt schemes launched to reach each beneficiary.

