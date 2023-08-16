Punjab & Sind Bank celebrates 77th Independence Day

Punjab & Sind Bank (P&SB) celebrated Nations 77th Independence Day at its Staff Training College at Rohini, New Delhi on 15th August 2023. Shri Swarup Kumar Saha hoisted the National Flag followed by the rendition of the National Anthem. Executive Director, General Managers and other executives from Delhi/NCR were also present on this special occasion, as part of culmination event of Azadi ka Amrit Mahatsav (AKAM). Shri Saha congratulated all staff members on this special day and paid tribute to the martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice for the independence of the nation. Bank also organized Poster Exhibition on Horrors of Partition, Tree Plantation and small cultural program to begin the campaign “Meri Maati Mera Desh”.

