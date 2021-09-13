Punjab National Bank organises Fit India Freedom Run 2.0

With an objective of encouraging a culture of fitness and a healthy lifestyle, Punjab National Bank (PNB) organised the ‘Fit India Freedom Run 2.0’. The freedom run was organised to commemorate the Central government’s initiative, ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. The nationwide virtual launch of Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 exhorts all citizens to incorporate at least 30 minutes of physical activity daily in their routine under the overarching theme of ‘FITNESS KI DOSE AADHA GHANTA ROZ’. The theme of the Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 is Jan Bagidari Se Jan Andolan and it has been designed to ensure the participation of millions of people either in the form of an actual run at a particular place observing proper COVID-19 protocols or through a virtual run anywhere at any time.

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 07:57 PM IST