e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Corporate Gallery

Updated on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 07:57 PM IST

Punjab National Bank organises Fit India Freedom Run 2.0

FPJ Bureau
Advertisement

With an objective of encouraging a culture of fitness and a healthy lifestyle, Punjab National Bank (PNB) organised the ‘Fit India Freedom Run 2.0’. The freedom run was organised to commemorate the Central government’s initiative, ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. The nationwide virtual launch of Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 exhorts all citizens to incorporate at least 30 minutes of physical activity daily in their routine under the overarching theme of ‘FITNESS KI DOSE AADHA GHANTA ROZ’. The theme of the Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 is Jan Bagidari Se Jan Andolan and it has been designed to ensure the participation of millions of people either in the form of an actual run at a particular place observing proper COVID-19 protocols or through a virtual run anywhere at any time.

ALSO READ

PNB case: Nirav Modi’s brother-in-law Maiank Mehta appears before court, warrants against him...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 07:57 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal