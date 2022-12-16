Punjab National Bank hosts the Annual General Meeting of FEDAI – Local Chapter Delhi/NCR

Punjab National Bank (PNB), nation’s leading public sector bank, hosted the Annual General Meeting of the Foreign Exchange Dealers' Association of India (FEDAI). This meeting of the Delhi/NCR chapter was held at PNB’s Head office at Dwarka.

The meeting was graced and addressed by chief guest, Anita Patnaik, GM, Foreign Exchange Department, RBI in the presence of Shri Ashwani Sindhwani, Chief Executive, FEDAI, Mumbai, Smt Vibha Aren, GM, IBD along with M Swarajya Lakshmi, GM, IBD of PNB and other members of the FEDAI.

The meeting also aimed at addressing members with insights on some of the recent developments taking place in the Foreign Exchange Market. The meeting also offered guidance and clarification to the members on extant Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) directions.