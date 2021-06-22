Punjab National Bank celebrates the International Day of Yoga 2021

The nation's leading public sector bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB), observed International Day of Yoga 2021, emphasizing the role and relevance of the universally acknowledged art and science of healthy living. PNB Pariwar organized a virtual Yoga session for all its employees across all the zones, fully complying with the Covid norms. Adhering to the mandate of social distancing and Covid appropriate behavior (CAB), the Bank encouraged employees to participate and make the discipline an integral part of their daily lives to build a healthier and happier nation.

S. S. Mallikarjuna Rao, MD & CEO of PNB, along with Executive Directors - Sanjay Kumar, Vijay Dube and Swarup Kumar Saha, Chief Vigilance Officer - Sh. Vijay Kumar Tyagi, and Chief General Managers attended the yoga session at the Head Office. The Zonal Heads and other staff members along with family joined the session virtually.

Speaking on the occasion, S. S. Mallikarjuna Rao, MD & CEO of PNB, said, “Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is no longer a choice and this has been proved during the last one and a half years. We have seen that healthy lifestyle and yoga immensely helps in recovering from Covid-19.This is a clear indication that a healthy body and a healthy mind are very critical to survival in the present times. Yoga is an integral part of India's rich cultural heritage, which is now accepted worldwide and a matter of pride for our country. PNB, as a family, has always pledged to align themselves with social commitments and make the International Day of Yoga an effective national movement to improve the well-being of every Indian."

This year's theme - "Yoga for well-being"- focuses on mental health dimension, in addition to the physical health aspects. It is much relevant for a society still recovering from the impact of the Covid-19. The pandemicis not just a physical crisis but also one with significant effects on mental health, which has left many in suffering, depression, and anxiety due to the pandemic restrictions and loss. Yoga can come to the aid of all those dealing with such crises by promoting both physical and mental health.