Punjab National Bank celebrates 9th International Yoga Day

Punjab National Bank (PNB), nation’s leading public sector bank, celebrated the 9th International Yoga Day to encapsulate the collective aspiration for "One Earth, One Family, One Future." On this day, the PNB Parivar came together and took part in multipl e early morning interactive yoga sessions focusing on stress management, relaxation techniques, and breathing exercises across all the zones, circles and at the PNB Head Office.

Following this year’s theme, “Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”or “Yoga for the Welfare of All as One World-One Family”, PNB focuses on emboding the essence of Yoga, which connects and unites everyone.

Congratulating the staff members for the 9th International Yoga day celebration, Atul Kumar Goel, MD & CEO of PNB, said: "Consistent growth of an organization is a reflection of the harmony within its employees and systems.The purpose of yoga is to maintain a healthy mind and body which further ensures efficiency. Hence, further to PNB’s commitment towards the social, mental, and physical well-being of its employees, we reaffirm ourselves to make this practice a daily part of our routine to achieve holistic development. "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" is a Sanskrit phrase that translates to "the world is one family" and this also resonate with our moto of “One Team, One Dream”

The yoga session was attended by Atul Kumar Goel, MD & CEO, Executive Directors - Vijay Dube and Binod Kumar, CGMs, GMs, Zonal Managers, Senior Executives and other staff members. The employees showed participation in their complete capacity either at the head office or virtually.

PNB’s yoga day celebration this year marks a stepping stone towards building a harmonious society by inculcating and spreading the disciplines of an ancient Indian practice of Yoga for the overall well-being of the community.