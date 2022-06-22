Punjab National Bank celebrates 8th International Yoga Day

Punjab National Bank (PNB), nation’s leading public sector bank, celebrated the 8th International Yoga Day by highlighting the importance of physical and mental well-being for all its employees. On this day, the PNB Parivar came together and took part in multiple early morning interactive yoga sessions focusing on stress management, relaxation techniques, and breathing exercises across all the zones, circles, and the PNB Head Office.

As India is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate 75 yrs of independence, this year’s theme, “Yoga for Humanity” focuses on instilling empathy and togetherness within people. This theme was selected by the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, as a tribute to everyone for coming together to alleviate the sufferings during Covid-19 with kindness, compassion, and unity.

Thanking the staff members, Atul Kumar Goel, MD & CEO of PNB, said: "Success of an organization is directly related to the health of its employees in terms of increasing efficiency, productivity and focus. Yoga, a 3000-year-old practice, is a proven tool to enhance mindfulness, relaxation, and flexibility which leads to the oneness of mind and body. Hence, the idea for the UN-mandated International Day of Yoga first proposed by India’s Hon’ble Prime Minister was supported by 177 other countries.

The word ‘Yoga’ is derived from the Sanskrit term ‘Yuj’, meaning ‘to unite’. We at PNB believe in the motto of “One Team, One Dream” and hence the essence of Yoga aligns with our philosophy of unity appropriately. Hence, further to PNB’s commitment towards the social, mental, and physical well-being of its employees, we reaffirm ourselves to make this practice a daily part of our routine to achieve holistic development."

The yoga sessions at the head office were attended by Atul Kumar Goel, MD & CEO of PNB, Executive Director - Vijay Dube, CGMs, senior officials, and other bank staff.

PNB’s initiative this year marks a stepping stone towards building a harmonious society by inculcating and spreading the disciplines of an ancient Indian practice of Yoga for the overall well-being of the community.