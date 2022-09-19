Punjab National Bank bags two Awards under the EASE 4.0 Reforms Index Award for FY 2021-22

e-Paper Get App
FPJ BureauUpdated: Monday, September 19, 2022, 01:27 AM IST
Punjab National Bank emerged as the first runner-up under two categories at the EASE 4.0 Reforms Index Award for FY 21-22. These prestigious pair of awards were secured under Tech-enabled Banking and Governance & HR at the event organized by Indian Bank’s Association (IBA) in Mumbai in the presence of Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State for Finance Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad.

On the occasion, the award was received by Atul Kumar Goel, MD and CEO. The event also had the presence of R. K. Saboo, CGM, SMEAD, Bibhu Prasad Mahapatra, Zonal Manager, Mumbai and Manish Agrawal, GM, MPD of PNB.

