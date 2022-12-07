e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryPunjab National Bank bags TWO awards at the IBA Technology Conference, Expo & Awards

Punjab National Bank bags TWO awards at the IBA Technology Conference, Expo & Awards

The bank was recognized for the Best Fintech Collaboration category and Best AI & ML

FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, December 07, 2022, 04:19 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Punjab National Bank (PNB), nation’s leading public sector bank, won two prestigious awards at the 18th Annual Banking Technology Conference, Expo and Awards 2022. At the conference following the theme of “Future of Digital & Analytics in Banking”, PNB was felicitated with the runner-up award for the Best Fintech Collaboration and a special award for Best AI & ML Bank.

The award was received by Atul Kumar Goel MD & CEO and Hemant Verma (CGM, IT) of Punjab National Bank in the presence of Chief Guest Ajay Kumar Choudhary (Executive Director, RBI), Sunil Mehta (Chief Executive, IBA) and Gopal Murli Bhagat (Dy. Chief Executive, IBA).

The awards function attracts Best Technology Providers in the Industry and recognizes banks for demonstrating their state-of-the-art innovative products. It also provides a platform for the country's banks to explore the latest banking technology innovations.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

66th Mahaparinirvan Diwas observed at office of General Manager, SWR

66th Mahaparinirvan Diwas observed at office of General Manager, SWR

Punjab National Bank bags TWO awards at the IBA Technology Conference, Expo & Awards

Punjab National Bank bags TWO awards at the IBA Technology Conference, Expo & Awards

National Pollution Control Day Awareness Drive held at SSE

National Pollution Control Day Awareness Drive held at SSE

Unique honour for Dr. Pramod Kolwadkar

Unique honour for Dr. Pramod Kolwadkar

ICAI elects new President and Vice-President for 2022-23

ICAI elects new President and Vice-President for 2022-23