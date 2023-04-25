 Punjab National Bank Advisory: Fraudulent Messages On The Rise
FPJ BureauUpdated: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 02:08 AM IST
"This is to inform the general public that a fraudulent message stating "PNB's 130th Anniversary Government Financial Subsidy" is being circulated across digital platforms. These are fake messages  and PNB brand name is being used  to perpetuate different forms of fraud. In some cases, these frauds are attempts at identity theft and financial scams. PNB advises its valuable customers and the general public to be careful and vigilant while receiving such fake messages, especially those circulated through social media and other channels like WhatsApp. As a precautionary step, we also urge our customers not to divulge any confidential/personal/financial information via phone calls or emails and not to click/download any suspicious links, even if they appear legitimate.

