Punjab National Bank & Aadhar Housing Finance enter into co-lending partnership

Punjab National Bank & Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd. have entered into a co-lending agreement to offer Home Loans at competitive interest rates. Through this partnership, aim is to reach out to a large section of society viz. economically weaker, lower, and middle-Income groups for providing easy, convenient, and efficient home finance solutions to customers.

The co-lending framework of the Reserve Bank of India provides a tool for the Banks and NBFCs/HFCs to collaborate, leverage on their respective strengths to provide affordable solution to the unserved and underserved sections of the society.

Agreement was signed in presence of Kalyan Kumar, Binod Kumar, M. Paramasivam, Executive Directors, Sunil Kumar Chugh, Chief General Manager from Punjab National Bank and Shri Rishi Anand, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, DK Tripathi, Executive Vice Chairman from Aadhaar Housing Finance Ltd.

