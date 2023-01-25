e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryPunjab National Bank & Aadhar Housing Finance enter into co-lending partnership

Punjab National Bank & Aadhar Housing Finance enter into co-lending partnership

FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 06:51 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Punjab National Bank & Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd. have entered into a co-lending agreement to offer Home Loans at competitive interest rates. Through this partnership, aim is to reach out to a large section of society viz. economically weaker, lower, and middle-Income groups for providing easy, convenient, and efficient home finance solutions to customers.

The co-lending framework of the Reserve Bank of India provides a tool for the Banks and NBFCs/HFCs to collaborate, leverage on their respective strengths to provide affordable solution to the unserved and underserved sections of the society.

Agreement was signed in presence of Kalyan Kumar, Binod Kumar, M. Paramasivam, Executive Directors, Sunil Kumar Chugh, Chief General Manager from Punjab National Bank and Shri Rishi Anand, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, DK Tripathi, Executive Vice Chairman from Aadhaar Housing Finance Ltd.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Punjab National Bank & Aadhar Housing Finance enter into co-lending partnership

Punjab National Bank & Aadhar Housing Finance enter into co-lending partnership

Anxiety reducing treatment for children at Saveetha Dental College

Anxiety reducing treatment for children at Saveetha Dental College

Jio announces largest ever Jio True 5G roll-out with 50 cities across 17 States / UT

Jio announces largest ever Jio True 5G roll-out with 50 cities across 17 States / UT

‘Netaji has a special place in our hearts’

‘Netaji has a special place in our hearts’

Union Bank of India donates 3 hand wash basins to Kendriya Vidyalaya School

Union Bank of India donates 3 hand wash basins to Kendriya Vidyalaya School