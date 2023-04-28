 Public Sector Day celebrations at SCOPE
e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryPublic Sector Day celebrations at SCOPE

Public Sector Day celebrations at SCOPE

FPJ BureauUpdated: Friday, April 28, 2023, 01:38 AM IST
article-image

Reverberating the monumental role of Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs) in the country’s economy, Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) organised Public Sector Day celebrations. Chief Executives of PSEs and SCOPE Executive Board Members including Gurdeep Singh, CMD, NTPC; Soma Mondal, Chairman, SAIL; SM Vaidya, CMD, IOCL; Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Chairman, SCOPE & CMD, GAIL; Dr. Nalin Shinghal, CMD, BHEL; RS Dhillon, CMD, PFC; P.K Gupta, CMD, NBCC; Atul Sobti, DG, SCOPE, and many other Chief Executives of various PSEs were present.

The event was also graced by Lucas L. Kamsuan, Joint Secretary, DPE & senior officials of Department of Public Enterprises, ILO and GIZ, Germany.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Public Sector Day celebrations at SCOPE

Public Sector Day celebrations at SCOPE

Babus, mantris & buzz: Karnataka type rebellion likely in poll-bound states?

Babus, mantris & buzz: Karnataka type rebellion likely in poll-bound states?

PNB inaugurates renovated branch at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital Delhi

PNB inaugurates renovated branch at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital Delhi

Babus, mantris & buzz: Karnataka Governor to have major role?

Babus, mantris & buzz: Karnataka Governor to have major role?

R K Nair, Former ED (CC), NTPC honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award on National PR Day

R K Nair, Former ED (CC), NTPC honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award on National PR Day