Public Sector Day celebrations at SCOPE

Reverberating the monumental role of Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs) in the country’s economy, Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) organised Public Sector Day celebrations. Chief Executives of PSEs and SCOPE Executive Board Members including Gurdeep Singh, CMD, NTPC; Soma Mondal, Chairman, SAIL; SM Vaidya, CMD, IOCL; Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Chairman, SCOPE & CMD, GAIL; Dr. Nalin Shinghal, CMD, BHEL; RS Dhillon, CMD, PFC; P.K Gupta, CMD, NBCC; Atul Sobti, DG, SCOPE, and many other Chief Executives of various PSEs were present.

The event was also graced by Lucas L. Kamsuan, Joint Secretary, DPE & senior officials of Department of Public Enterprises, ILO and GIZ, Germany.