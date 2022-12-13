Public Relations Society Delhi organises first edutainment trip to Astroport Sariska

In a yet another initiative, Public Relations Society Delhi organised a 2-day ‘Edutainment Trip’ to Astroport Sariska for its members from 3rd -4th December 2022. The pleasure trip served as a holiday getaway for PRSD members who got an opportunity to rejuvenate themselves in the lap of nature. Astroport Sariska “Treetop” by Eight Continents is the first ever concept-based unique tourism destination in India focused on experiential learning. The event was sponsored by Concept Communications, A&J Creations Private Limited, Critique Communications and Daily Excelsior Newspaper.

Members also got a chance to visit the biggest tourist attraction Sariska National Park full of scrub-thorn arid & dry deciduous forests, grasslands, and rocky hills which made the viewing blissful. The safari saw the members capturing in their camera good diversity of wild animals such as Leopard, Wild Dog, Jungle Cat, Hyena, Jackal, and Tiger, an abundance of prey species such as Sambar, Chitel, Nilgai, Chausingha, Wild Boar and Langur. Besides, the road trip also saw the visitors participating in a host of team building activities & games like Tambola, Quiz, Antakshari and Dumb charades. This was followed by stage performances by the famous singers Deepak Rana and Geetanjali in the evening. S S Rao, PRSD Chairman and G S Bawa, Secretary distributed awards and certificates to all the members.

The resort had footprints of astronomy with a powerful telescope for skygazing, taking imagination beyond stars and galaxies across the clear blue sky. The location was earlier visited by the legendary missile man & former President of India Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and his team for conducting experiments on space and missile research.