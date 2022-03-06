Prof. Sunil Sharma joins as Chief – Strategy, Innovation & Business Collaboration at Tata Power

Tata Power on Wednesday said Sunil Sharma has joined the company as its chief of strategy, innovation and business collaborations, with effect from March 1. In his new role, Sharma will work closely with Tata Power CEO and MD Praveer Sinha, Tata Power said in a statement. "Sunil Sharma has joined Tata Power as chief (strategy, innovation and business collaboration) from March 1, 2022," it said. Sharma joins from the IIM Ahmedabad, where he was a faculty member in strategic management, strategy implementation and innovation.

Tata Power CEO & MD said, "Sunil (Sharma) brings in tremendous value, with a unique combination of academia and corporate. We look forward to Sunil contributing to the transformation and growth journey at Tata Power, towards achieving its long-term goals."

Prof. Sunil Sharma has joined Tata Power as Chief – Strategy, Innovation & Business Collaboration from March 1, 2022. Sunil will bring his expertise in chartering the strategic roadmap for transformation at Tata Power, collaborating within and outside the organization to put the strategy into execution, and harnessing innovation and business collaboration for growth. He will be working closely with, Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power.

Sunil joins from IIM Ahmedabad, where he has been a faculty member in Strategic Management, Strategy Implementation, and Strategy & Innovation. Sunil’s specialisation is in strategy formulation under uncertainty, innovation management, and organisational capabilities. At IIM Ahmedabad, he has held key administrative positions including Chairperson for the one-year MBA program and Executive Education, and Member of the MBA program review committee. Prior to joining IIM Ahmedabad, Sunil has worked for 16 years in large corporates like McKinsey, ONGC and NTPC. He has also served as Independent Director for ZEE Entertainment and Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Ltd. Prof. Sunil holds a Fellow Program in Management (PhD) in Strategy from IIM Ahmedabad.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 04:16 PM IST