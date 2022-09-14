Prof. Kamakoti addresses a large gathering of students and faculty at SRMIST

Over 3500 students and faculties from SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur participated in the seventh edition of Dr. Paarivendhar Lecture Series. The chief guest for the event was Prof. Kamakoti Veezhinathan, Director, of IIT Madras. He spoke on “Research and education in emerging and disruptive technologies.”

Vice Chancellor of SRMIST, Dr. C. Muthamizhchelvan welcomed the gathering and said, “These lectures provide a foundation for discussion and in-depth study. Established by our Founder Chancellor, Dr. T. R. Paarivendhar, the aim of these lectures is to impart more information to the audience”.

Describing the need for Cyber-physical systems, technology development, cost reduction, and Data Protection, Prof. V. Kamakoti, stressed the need for saving power, enabling access to technology at an affordable cost, and serving the country effectively.

He said, “We are moving towards the stage where cyber-physical systems are used. This era is called Industry 4.0. Hence being a computer scientist alone will not suffice.”

He added that the Department of Science and Technology in the Government of India has designated 25–27 sectors for development, close monitoring, and deployment in various fields.

“We have evolved from Mechanization, water power, steam power; mass production, assembly line, electricity; computer and automation to Cyber-physical systems. The success of this Industry 4.0 will depend on how well we can integrate technology into five priority sectors – namely Management, Agriculture, Health Care, Fintech, and Space technology”.

Emphasizing on the role of Physicians – Scientists, he said, “They are the driving force behind the understanding of diseases, and the development of therapies, devices, and technologies. Roughly 60-70% of FDA approvals, and policy guidelines that dictate a patient’s diagnosis, treatment, and recovery time have been influenced by them. The links between sugar and diabetes, smoking and cancer, etc. may not have been proven without physician-scientists.”

He also mentioned the exciting solutions provided by the start-ups and their need in realising the net-zero Atmanirbhar Bharat. He also spoke on the importance of the Aarogya Setu app that provided awareness during the pandemic through cloud processing. He then went on to brief about the various activities happening at IIT-Madras which are of national interest.

The event concluded with the vote of thanks presented by SRMIST’s Registrar Dr. S. Ponnusamy. Present on the occasion were SRMIST’s Pro Vice Chancellor (Medicine and Health Science) Dr. Lt Col A. Ravikumar, Advisor to Chancellor Dr. B. Raghavan among others.