Product expo cum Investors Connect at SSE

Institution Innovation Cell (IIC) of SIMATS School of Engineering (SSE) organized recently a Product Expo cum Investors Connect in partnership with the Saveetha Transdisciplinary Entrepreneurship Promotion and Upliftment Park (STEP-UP) with an objective of creating a platform conducive for both innovators and investors.

The expo displayed over 100+ extraordinary inventions of SSE students from various disciplines, demonstrating the diversity of their innovations, multidisciplinary skills, and special interests for the current phase. Harihara Subramaniyan, Founder of Mayura Automation and Robotic Systems, Dr. Srimathy Kesan, Founder and CEO of Space Kidz India, and Rajasekaran, Managing Director of Infant Engineers Private Limited graced the occasion as chief guests along with 15+ investors, motivating and appreciating the innovations to be exceptional and mind blowing.

The Respected Chancellor of SIMATS, Dr. N. M Veeraiyan, and Dr. Ramya Deepak, Director of SSE believe that entrepreneurs are assets to any nation because they contribute to innovation, job creation, and an improved standard of living, and such expos are the best way to appreciate and promote innovations and entrepreneurship.