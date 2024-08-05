Principal Pratap Borade's Memorial Honour Ceremony held at MGM

The First Memorial Day of Principal Prataprao Borade, a trustee of Mahatma Gandhi Mission and the founding principal of Jawaharlal Nehru Engineering College took place today at MGM University’s Rukmini Auditorium. The two distinguished alumni of the college – entrepreneurs Shrikant Badve and Swapneshu Baser were honoured with the 'Principal Pratap Borade Memorial Honour' on this occasion.

The Chairman of MGM, Shri Kamalkishor Kadam, Chief Guest, noted actor and alumni of JNEC Sameer Patil, MGM Secretary Ankushrao Kadam, Vice Chancellor Dr. Vilas Sapkal, Mrs. Shashikala Borade, Bhushan Borade, Dean Dr. H.H. Shinde and other authorities of MGM were present on the occasion. Present students, alumni and friends and followers of Prataprao also attended the program in large numbers.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Kamalkishore Kadam, Chairman, Mahatma Gandhi Mission Trust said, “We are here today to honour students in the name of Prataprao Borade who was like a bubbling stream of energy, always finding ways to overcome difficult situations. It's hard to imagine he is not with us today. He instilled confidence in students and made the institution proud through their success. His legacy continues through his students and their achievements.”

Ankushrao Kadam, Secretary, Mahatma Gandhi Mission Trust, said, “Principal Prataprao Borade shaped the lives of thousands of students, who are now excelling globally. The 'Principal Pratap Borade Memorial Honour' will be awarded annually to JNEC alumni. This year, we Honour Shrikant Badve and Dr. Swapneshu Baser for their outstanding contributions. MGM continues to thrive in various locations, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Navi Mumbai, Nanded, Parbhani, Gandheli, and Noida.”

Shrikant Badve, Honouree: “Principal Borade had an answer for everything and always inspired us to succeed. He played multiple roles in our lives—teacher, parent, and friend. His guidance helped us achieve our current success.”

Swapneshu Baser, Honouree: “Principal Borade had a significant influence on my development. He arranged accommodation for outstation students. He provided them motherly love and fatherly discipline. His teachings on leadership and responsibility were invaluable. I am grateful for this Honour and express my sincere thanks to MGM.”

Samir Patil: “Principal Borade watched all my films. His discipline, respect, and authority were unmatched. He was not only a teacher but also a parent to all students. His positive influence was crucial in the personal development of students, who are now excelling in various fields globally.”

2024 Honourees

1. Mr. Shrikant Badwe: A 1987 graduate from JNEC's Electronics and Telecommunication branch, Mr. Shrikant Badwe founded Badwe Engineering Ltd. (Belrise Industries) in 1988 with a mere capital of INR one lakh and three employees. Today, the company boasts an annual turnover of INR 6,000 crores and manufactures a range of products including automotive sheet metal and casting parts, polymer components, suspension and mirror systems for two, three and four wheelers. The company has 28 production plants across the nation and employs around 15,000 people. Mr. Shrikant Badwe has been honoured with numerous national awards, including the National Award for Entrepreneurship, the National Award for Quality Products, and the National Award for Research and Development.

2. Swapneshu Baser: After completing his graduation in 1987 from JNEC's Chemical Engineering branch, Swapneshu Baser earned his M.Tech from IIT Delhi and Ph.D. from IIT Mumbai. He founded Deven Supercritical Pvt. Ltd. in 1999. Presently, the Founder Director of the company, Swapneshu has also published numerous research papers at national and international levels and holds several patents. He has received numerous prestigious awards, including the Excellence in Entrepreneurship in Research and Innovation Award, the Economic Times MSME Excellence Icons Award, the Technology Developer Award, and the Young Engineer Award.

‘Principal Pratap Borade: The Great Wall of MGM’, Mr. Ravindra Takhik’s collection of articles on the Principal was also published on the occasion. All MGM University authorities, professors, staff, students and numerous alumni of MGM were present on the occasion.

.