Prime Minister virtually issued Appointment Letters to 17 new recruits of SJVN during Third Tranche of Rozgar Mela

Hon’ble Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi, with a press of remote button, today virtually issued 71,426 job appointment letters to the new recruits of various government departments and organisations across the country during Third Tranche of Rozgar Mela.

Sh. Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN informed that under Rozgar Mela - Mission Mode Recruitment drive, SJVN has prepared a road map to recruit more than 300 individuals before 31st July 2023. In addition to this, engagement of more than 500 Apprentice Trainees during this year is also underway.

Sh. Nand Lal Sharma further added that SJVN is a proud part of this continuous commitment to provide job opportunities to the youth. In this direction, today 17 job appointment letters for the post of Field Officers and Junior Field Officers & Engineers in various disciplines in SJVN were virtually issued by Prime Minister during the Rozgar Mela. Earlier in year 2022, SJVN recruited 276 executives, supervisors & workmen as Fixed Tenure Appointees and have engaged more than 500 Apprentice Trainees. Also, for providing better chances of employment to the people of areas where projects of the company are developed, SJVN has kept 25 percent reservation for Project Associated Families/ People of Project Associated Area for recruitment of Group C & D category posts of respective projects.

Sh. Narendra Modi in his address during the ceremony, said that Rozgar Mela is aimed to prioritise employment generation and is providing meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development.

Earlier, during First and Second Tranche of Rozgar Mela, PM Modi had virtually marked distribution of 75,000 and 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted government recruits. Assisting new appointees in acclimatizing to the office work culture and to enhance their knowledge, skills and competencies, Karmayogi Prarambh Module, an online orientation course has also been launched during Second Tranche Rozgar Mela. It also includes information on code of conduct, workplace ethics & integrity, human resource policies and other benefits and is proving very beneficial to the new recruits.

