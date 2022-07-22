e-Paper Get App

Prime Minister Modi inaugurates NBCC built AIIMS Deoghar

Friday, July 22, 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated NBCC built AIIMS Deoghar on 12th July 2022 in the presence of Governor Jharkhand, Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Jharkhand, Hemant Soren, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, State ministers and other dignataries. The Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone of AIIMS Deoghar on March 25, 2018.

The inauguration of In-Patient Department (IPD) and Operation Theatre Services will further boost health care services in Jharkhand. AIIMS in Deoghar is a boon for the healthcare sector of the entire region. The setting up of AIIMS will help in achieving the dual purpose of providing super speciality healthcare to the population of the area and also create a pool of doctors and other healthcare workers in the region.

NBCC has played a major role in developing the Healthcare infrastructure of the country by executing many landmark Healthcare projects across the nation.

