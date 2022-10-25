Prime Minister launches Rozgar Mela - A Recruitment Drive For 10 Lakh Personnel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Rozgar Mela – the recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel on 22nd October via video conferencing. During the ceremony, appointment letters were handed over to 75,000 newly inducted appointees. Prime Minister addressed the newly appointees on this occasion and motivated them to put in their best efforts in the nation building process. The appointees were present at 50 locations in various parts of the country, organised by different Ministries/ Departments. These functions were graced by Union Ministers, MPs, MLAs and other dignitaries.

Our nation is celebrating the completion of 75 years of Independence. To commemorate this occasion, it has been decided to complete the target of 10 lakh appointments. Hence, 75,000 appointment letters have been issued on 22nd October, 2022 in the first tranche. This process of appointment of 75000 officials every month will be continued for the next one year to complete the target of 10 lakh appointments. This will be a significant step forward towards fulfilling the continuous commitment of the Prime Minister to providing job opportunities for the youth and ensuring welfare of citizens. As per the directions of the Prime Minister, all Ministries and Departments are working towards filling up existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in Mission Mode. The entire target of providing 10 lakh jobs will be completed in a time bound manner in the next 12 months.

In this connection, Rozgar Mela function was organised by Western Railway at Ahmedabad & Vadodara. Darshana Jardosh, Union Minister of State for Textile & Railways was present at the Ahmedabad venue. Jagdishbhai Vishwakarma, Cabinet Minister, Govt. of Gujarat; Dr. Kirit Solanki, MP; Kirit Parmar, Mayor of Ahmedabad and MLAs, Suresh Patel & Arvindbhai Patel were also presenton this occasion. About 155 recruits were present at the event, out of which 94 recruits are from Railways.

Devusinh Chauhan, Union Minister of State for Communications was present at the venue at Vadodara alongwith MP, Smt. Ranjanben Bhatt. Keyur Rokadiya, Mayor of Vadodara & Yogesh Patel, MLA were also present on this occasion. About 147 recruits were present at the event, out of which 64 recruits are from Railways.

After the motivational and inspiring speech by PM, the appointment letters were presented to the newly appointed recruits by the dignitaries at both the locations.

Similar event was also held at Mumbai & Indore, which was organised by the Department of Posts. Out of the total recruits present at the event at Mumbai, 174 recruits for Railways while at Indore 63 recruits for Railways were handed with their appointment letters. Also, at Bhavnagar, 6 railway appointees were presented with appointment letters.

Rozgar Mela is yet another milestone of the Government, in the series of initiatives towards employment generation. It aims to provide Government jobs to 10 lakh youth in the country. Recruitment will take place across 38 Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and their PSUs/Autonomous Bodies etc. The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join these Ministries/Departments of Government of India. The appointees will join the government at various levels viz. Group – A, Group – B (Gazetted), Group – B (Non-Gazetted) and Group – C. However, majority of the posts are in Group B and Group C. Some of these posts are as under:

Railways: Assistant Loco Pilot, Technicians Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) (Includes Guard, station master, Time keeper, Clerk, Traffic Assistant) etc.

Home: Assit. Commissioner (AC) Sub Inspector (SI) Constable etc.

Posts: LDC-PA Wing, Postal Assistant, Stenographer, Junior Accountant, Inspector Posts etc.

Revenue: Assist. Commissioner, Inspector, Examiner, Preventive Officer, Stenographer, Jr. Translator, CRCL Chemical Assistant, Income Tax Inspector Tax Assistant, Stenographer, MTS, Hawaldar, Sub Inspector, CRCL Lab Assistant, ITI, Sr TA, TA, OS, NS, Steno & others etc.

Defence: Scientist, Asst Ex-Engineer, AEE, Sr Draughtsman, DRT Cadre, JE/Supervisor, ASO, Tradesman Mate, Civilian Motor Driver, MTS, LDC, Chowkidar & UDC etc.

Others: Bank Officers, Teachers/Lectures/ Nurses etc.

These recruitments are being done in Mission Mode by Ministries and Departments either by themselves or through Recruiting agencies such as UPSC, Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Recruitment for Railways is done by Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) and Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC). SSC is the major recruitment agency for central government posts. For expeditious recruitment, selection processes have been simplified and made tech enabled.

The new appointee will join the Government and serve the nation and will witness to India@47 and play a significant role in nation building. They will be involved in the task of building New India with innovative ideas, cutting edge technology and public participation.